VIDEO: Man Places Gun At Toll Plaza Worker's Chest Over Asking For Payment In Bihar's Muzaffarpur | Twitter

Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a video has emerged on social media in which a toll plaza worker was threatened with a pistol in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man who was stopped at the toll plaza got out of the car and brandished a gun at the worker and threatened to kill him.

There are reports that the incident occurred at the toll plaza around 5 PM on Wednesday (April 24) evening. The assailants arrived at the toll plaza in a Hyundai car and asked the employee to open the barricade and let them pass. The employee asked them for the toll fee and refused to open the barricade without receiving the money.

Furious Over Asking Money

The assailants present in the car became furious over the toll plaza employee for asking for payment. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and approached the cabin where the employee was sitting. He took out his gun and pointed it at the employee's chest. The employee got scared and opened the barricade, allowing the assailants to pass without paying.

FIR Registered

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear at the toll plaza, and the employees are working under fear. There are reports that an FIR has been filed against the accused, and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. The police are investigating the CCTV video of the incident and are also checking other CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Another Incident

In another incident, a fight broke out at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The toll plaza workers thrashed a few people returning from a wedding with sticks and rods. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, and a case has been registered in connection with the matter. The incident occurred at the Chamari Kheda Toll Plaza, which falls under the Fatehpur Police Station. They also vandalized the cars after beating the people.