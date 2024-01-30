VIDEO: Man Brutally Beaten Up With Sticks, Sledge Hammer Over Property Dispute As Wife Pleads For Mercy In Delhi’s Narela

X

In a shocking video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, a man can be seen getting brutally beaten up with sticks and sledge hammer by a group of men in Delhi’s Narela.

As per reports, the brawl broke out as result of a property dispute. Police said that both the man and the accused are history sheeters and have several cases filed against them.

In the purported video of the incident which is now going viral on social media, six men can be seen brutally kicking and hitting the man with sturdy sticks and a sledge hammer as his wife pleads for mercy with folded hands and requests them to stop.

Watch the video here:

Accused currently on the run

Reports indicate that soon after the brutal attack, the man was taken to a nearby hospital and he was discharged after treatment.

Currently, as per a statement from the police, a case has been registered against the attackers and a search is underway to nab them.