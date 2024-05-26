Video: Lucknow Man Shockingly Thrown Off House Terrace, Brutally Thrashed By Goons Over Dispute; Accused Arrested |

UP: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a merchant was thrown off a roof by local goons after refusing to let them drink alcohol on his home's terrace. The incident reportedly took place near the Madeh Ganj area when the goons forced their way into the merchant's home and demanded access to his roof to consume alcohol. When the merchant, identified as Ranjit Yadav, refused, the goons became enraged.

Video Shows Harrowing Scenes Of Assault

They first brutally beat Yadav and then, with the help of their accomplices and later threw him off the roof. A video taken by a person from the locality shows harrowing scenes of Yadav being thrown off the roof and then being brutally thrashed by the goons in the street. Upon receiving the report of the incident, the police immediately arrested the assailants and filed a case of attempted murder against them.

The victim, Yadav reported that Amit Gautam, Ankur, and their associates regularly drank alcohol in the neighbourhood, causing disturbances. Yadav had been troubled by their behaviour for some time and had repeatedly tried to dissuade them. Despite his efforts, the goons persisted, causing Yadav to even shut down his shop in frustration. On the day of the incident, the goons verbally abused Yadav and forcefully ascended to the roof. When Yadav tried to stop them, they picked him up and threw him off.

After falling, Yadav lay injured and in pain for a while as the goons continued to assault him. Eventually, Yadav managed to move but was in immense pain from his injuries. He sustained serious injuries from the fall and is undergoing treatment. The police, upon learning of the incident, quickly arrested all the accused individuals. They have been charged with attempting to murder the merchant by throwing him off the roof.