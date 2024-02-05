VIDEO: Lioness & Her Cubs Casually Cross Busy Pipavav Port Highway In Gujarat's Amreli District

A video capturing a lioness and her cubs nonchalantly crossing the Pipavav Port highway in Amreli district, Gujarat, has gone viral, raising concerns about lion-human interactions and highway safety. The late Sunday night incident saw a lioness and her cubs confidently traversing the busy road, creating a stir among truck drivers and commuters.

The footage shows the majestic animals unfazed by the heavy traffic, with a motorcycle rider even making a hasty U-turn as the lioness observes him with apparent curiosity. This incident highlights the growing presence of lions in the Amreli coastal belt, an area increasingly favourable for their survival but posing challenges for human-wildlife co-existence.

Watch the video below

#WATCH | A #lioness and her cubs casually cross the Pipavav Port highway in Amreli district, #Gujarat. This has sparked concerns about lion-human interactions and highway safety.#IndiaNews #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/Pj1nhRlvEw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 5, 2024

While the video ignites fascination with these majestic creatures, it also sparks worries, particularly among truck drivers who regularly navigate this highway buzzing with tankers, dumpers and other commercial vehicles. The rising number of lion-related accidents has the forest department on edge, concerned about the safety of both lions and humans during nighttime crossings.

"The presence of lions in the coastal belt is a new development," explains a forest official. "While Gir National Park remains their primary habitat, their expansion into other areas necessitates proactive measures to ensure the safety of both humans and lions."

This incident is not an isolated one. Lions are increasingly being spotted on various highways in Amreli, with their presence documented in numerous viral videos. The Pipavav Port highway, in particular, poses a significant risk due to its constant heavy vehicle movement.

“As lion populations thrive, ensuring their safety while safeguarding human lives becomes paramount. The Pipavav Port highway incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for proactive measures to address this growing concern and create a harmonious balance for both humans and wildlife in the region” said a wildlife activist in Rajkot.