Video: KCR Tries To Walk In Hospital Using Crutches Post-Successful Hip Replacement Surgery

Hyderabad: Former Telangana CM KC Rao (KCR) underwent successful hip bone replacement surgery on Friday (December 8). He was seen trying to walk using crutches in the hospital in latest visuals from the hospital. KCR was admitted to Yashoda hospital after he suffered a fall on December 7.
In a video on X, the former Telangana CM was seen in the hospital post-surgery.
KCR elected as leader of BRS Legislature Party
Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Saturday elected as the leader of the BRS Legislature Party.
He was unanimously elected as the leader by the newly-elected MLAs of the party at their meeting, held just before the commencement of the first session of the Assembly.
BRS is the main Opposition party
With 39 MLAs in 119-member Assembly, BRS is the main opposition party. KCR, however, was not present in the BRS Legislature Party meeting as he underwent hip replacement surgery on Friday at a hospital in Hyderabad after suffering hip fracture due to a fall at his residence.
