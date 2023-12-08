Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Hospitalised In Hyderabad; May Undergo Surgery

Former Telangana CM KCR | Courtesy: X

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Friday. The 69-year-old BRS chief reportedly suffered a fall at his house.

KCR may have suffered a hip fracture after the fall, said doctors at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad where he was immediately rushed to late night at around 2 am. The former Chief Minister had been attending several meetings with people at his residence for the past few days.

KCR served as the Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 till 2023 until the grand old party, Congress defeated the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recently concluded Assembly Elections. The former Chief Minister fought elections from two seats in Telangana. However, he won only from the Gajwel seat and lost from the Kamareddy seat.

Revanth Reddy Sworn In As New Telanagana CM

After BRS' defeat, Telanagana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana yesterday along with 11 ministers. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad's LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014. Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.