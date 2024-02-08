Video: Jilted Lover Stabs 20-Year-Old Girl To Death With Axe In Broad Daylight In Karnataka’s Khanapur

X

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl identified as Shetpalli Alekhya was brutally stabbed to death with an axe in broad daylight by a young man named Srikanth at Shivajinagar in Karnataka’s Khanapur on Thursday.

The attack was reportedly triggered by Alekhya's rejection of Srikanth's marriage proposal. Alekhya's sister-in-law, Jayasheela, and her three-year-old nephew, Riyansh, also sustained injuries while trying to intervene and stop the assailant.

The purported video of the incident that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows shocked Jayasheela sitting beside Alekhya's dead body on a road bystanders murmur in background.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

Alekhya dies on spot

According to Khanapur police, Alekhya succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Jayasheela and Riyansh suffered minor injuries during the altercation. The trio was returning from a tailor shop when Srikanth, who had been tracking their movements, confronted them and launched the assault.

Alekhya and Srikanth had been friends, and he had proposed to her two years ago. Despite her rejection, the matter had been resolved by community elders. However, recent reports suggest that Srikanth was still fixated on Alekhya and attempted to sabotage her engagement to another man from Jagtial. Failing in his efforts to break the engagement, Srikanth allegedly resorted to violence as a result of her refusal to accept his proposal.

Probe underway

Police investigations are currently underway, with efforts focused on apprehending the accused, who is currently at large. As per reports, the injured were transported to a hospital in Nirmal, where they are said to be in stable condition.