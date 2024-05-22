Video: Jaipur Man Clings Onto His Stolen Car Bonnet To Catch Thieves As Driver Speeds Up

X

What would you do if you saw your stolen car zooming past you on a road? Would you let it pass and watch until it gets out of sight, or would you lunge towards it to stop the car and get it back right then and there? Choosing the second option seems true for many, including Himmat Singh.

CCTV footage that has emerged on social media shows Singh clinging to the bonnet of his stolen car on a road in Jaipur. In the video, the car owner can be seen on the bonnet of the vehicle as the car sped away, and another man lunged forward to make an attempt to stop the car. According to reports, although the car owner held onto the bonnet firmly, after about 200 meters, he lost his grip and fell down.

जयपुर- खुद की चोरी हुई कार देख कार को रोकने के लिए सामने खड़ा हुआ मलिक, कार सवार 3 बदमाशों ने तेजी से दौड़ाई कार, बदमाशों को दबोचने के लिए बोनट पर लटक गया कार मलिक, बदमाशों ने नहीं रोकी कार 200 मीटर तक बोनट पर ही लटका रहा पीड़ित, दिल्ली अजमेर एक्सप्रेसवे पुलिया के पास पीड़ित को… pic.twitter.com/7CGHc7LYgk — sushant (@pareek12sushant) May 22, 2024

However, in an interesting turn of events, scared by the owner’s dangerous attempt to get his car back, the thieves parked the stolen car in a garage and ran away from the spot. Reports suggest Singh eventually saw his car parked at the garage after 12 days and took it home.

Singh, a resident of Kalwad, said in a statement to the media that his car was stolen from outside his house on the night of May 5. Soon after this, he lodged a complaint at the Vaishali Nagar police station.

On May 9 at around 8:45 pm, when he was going home from the office with his friend Rajpal Singh, he saw his stolen car near Data Petrol Pump in Vaishali Nagar. After this, he placed his bike in front of the car and stopped it. During this time, three people were sitting in the car. When they claimed that the car was theirs, all three started fighting. The three miscreants beat him up and started running away with the car. Then he hung onto the bonnet of the car to catch them. And this is how he found his stolen car.