Video: Jailed Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu Caught Dancing At Event In Ludhiana; 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Ordered

2 Police Personnel have been suspended and a probe has been ordered after Congress leader Sarvottam Singh aka Lucky Sandhu was spotted dancing at an event in Ludhiana.

In a huge embarrassment to the Punjab Police, Lucky Sandhu had sought permission for Medical Check-up and treatment. However a video in which he is seen performing Bhangra at a wedding in Punjab's Ludhiana is doing rounds on social media.

Lucky Sandhu, Punjab Youth Congress Leader who is currently lodged in Ludhiana Jail, was seen dancing at a wedding program held at Mehal Mubarak Palace on Hissowal Raikot Road in Mullanpur, Ludhiana. According to the Jail Superintendent, Shivraj Singh, Lucky Sandhu had gone for…

Probe ordered, cops suspended

Police have initiated action by suspending two officers including a sub-inspector. Sandhu who is booked in at least nine cases under several charges, including rioting, kidnapping, assault, extortion and firing, among others was lodged in a jail in Ludhiana.

BJP: Suspending 2 cops not enough

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on AAP Govt, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla has said, "Not the first time we have seen such things under AAP. Inmates celebrating inside jail, making extortion calls, giving interviews from inside has become norm under Bhagwant Mann.

Jailed Punjab Youth Congress leader Lucky Sandhu, was seen dancing at a marriage party! Sandhu is booked in at least nine cases under several charges, including rioting, kidnapping, assault, extortion and firing, among others.…

Punjab police has only one job- settle scores against political rivals. Suspending two cops won’t help- political patronage for this comes from the top. Law & Order has completely collapsed in the state. "

Similar incidents that surfaced in past

A video clip had surfaced in March 2023 purportedly showing a group of gangsters lodged in a Tarn Taran jail "celebrating" the killing of two rival gang members accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case inside the prison.

Gangsters ruling the roost in Punjab, both inside & outside Jails.

Here's a video 👇🏽of inmates of Goindwal Sahib Jail, Distt. Taran Taran after lynching Mandeep @ Toofan & Manmohan @ Mohna both accused in Moosewala case. Caution: Foul language

How do internet enabled mobiles…

June 2023: Inmates join birthday celebrations of friends on video call

In June 2023, A video of an undertrial inmate lodged in Punjab's Ferozepur Jail allegedly celebrating his friend's birthday on Instagram live from the prison went viral on social meida.

The 25 second clip showed inmate Aman Kumar who was lodged in Jail for a murder case was seen enjoying and interacting with friends on instagram live.

Viral video of undertrial Prisoner celebrates friend's birthday in Punjab's #Ferozepur Central Jail. through video call on social media from inside the jail. A case has been registered against the prisoner.

April 2018: Inmates post birthday party pictures

In another case of lax security inside prisons in Punjab, picture of an undertrial celebrating his birthday inside the Faridkot Modern Jail had gone viral after it was posted on Facebook by one of his aides.

The incident came to light in April 2018. Five pictures of Bhola “Shooter” celebrating his birthday inside the jail were posted on Facebook from the account of his aide Pala Brar, who was himself lodged in the same jail.