MP: On-duty Imprisoner Caught Accepting 10% Commission From Inmate's Family At Jabalpur Central Jail (WATCH) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video exposing corruption at Jabalpur Central Jail came to fore on Thursday. The clip shows an on-duty prisoner allegedly accepting 10% commission from the family members of the inmates for passing on the money to them inside the cell.

The video shows a money transaction between prisoner Nagendra engaged in the duty of collecting clothes and prisoner Ujiyar of open jail. It is being said that prisoners posted on jail duty take 10 percent commission from the family members and send the money to the inmates.

According to information, after the video came to fore, jail administration has taken action against both the prisoners under the Jail Act. However there is no information about the mobile phone on which the video was shot and it has not been seized yet. Police said that they are searching for the mobile phone.

Investigation underway

Talking about the matter, Central Jail jailer Madan Kamlesh said, “The prisoner posted on duty in the open jail has been posted in the closed jail, while Nagendra's pardon application has been rejected after the matter came to light. We are conducting an investigation and such indiscipline will not be tolerated inside the jail. Action is being taken against both the prisoners under the Jail Act.”