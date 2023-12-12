VIDEO: Jailed Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu Attends Wedding On Pretext Of Illness In Ludhiana; Caught Dancing At Event

Jailed Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu Attends Wedding On Pretext Of Illness In Ludhiana; Caught Dancing At Event | Twitter

Ludhiana: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that jailed Youth Congress leader Sarvottam Singh aka Lucky Sandhu is performing Bhangra at a wedding in Punjab's Ludhiana.

The video of the Congress leader dancing at the wedding is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the jailed Congress leader is dancing to Punjabi songs during a live performance by a Punjabi singer at the wedding. He is also seen meeting the guests at the wedding function.

Punjab Youth Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu is currently lodged at Ludhiana Jail in several cases. He was seen dancing at the wedding reception that was held at Mehal Mubarak Palace on Hissowal Raikot Road in Ludhiana's Mullanpur.

Lucky Sandhu, Punjab Youth Congress Leader who is currently lodged in Ludhiana Jail, was seen dancing at a wedding program held at Mehal Mubarak Palace on Hissowal Raikot Road in Mullanpur, Ludhiana. According to the Jail Superintendent, Shivraj Singh, Lucky Sandhu had gone for… pic.twitter.com/AnvVx4aawp — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 12, 2023

As per the Jail Superintendent, Shivraj Singh and Lucky Sandhu had gone for spinal treatment at PGI in Chandigarh, and on the way back, he attended the wedding. There are six cases registered against Lucky Sandhu.

Punjabi singer Angrej Ali was performing live at the wedding ceremony and Lucky Sandhu danced to his songs along with his brother. Lucky Sandhu also distributed money at the marriage ceremony.

The singer also mentioned the named of Lucky Sandhu and his brother while performing live at the wedding reception. Videos were also recorded at the wedding while the accused was dancing at the wedding.

Punjab Youth Congress leader Lucky Sandhu, who is currently lodged in #Ludhiana jail, was seen dancing at a wedding ceremony organized at Mehal Mubarak Palace on Hissowal Raikot Road in Mullanpur, Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/OD6RvQuMQO — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 12, 2023

Making an excuse of illness, he fooled the jail administration. Falling for his tricks, the jail administration allowed him to get a check-up from the PGI in Chandigarh. However, colluding with the police, Lucky Sandhu attended a wedding event in Raikot. As per reports, a witness stated that on December 8, Lucky Sandhu went to PGI in Chandigarh and was accompanied by two police officials.

He returned to his home in Sahnewal after the check-up in Chandigarh. From there, he prepared himself and, along with his brother, headed to Mahal Mubarak Palace on Rajkot Road to attend the ongoing wedding in a chauffeur-driven car.

There are also reports that the jail authorities have evaded responsibility, claiming that it falls under the jurisdiction of the district police. They had handed over the case to the concerned district police for further investigation.