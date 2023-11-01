'Delhi Govt Would Run From Jail', Says AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Amid CM Kejriwal's Possible Arrest After ED Summon

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party members behind the bards; and if that happens, the Delhi government will be run from jail, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said. His comments after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in alleged liquor scam case.

'BJP wants everyone should be in jail'

Following ED's summon, questions arose on Kejriwal's possible arrest. When asked what would AAP do in such scenario, Bharadwaj said, "It would be decided by the senior leaders of the party. But if the whole party is in jail, then the government and the party would run from jail."

The AAP leader also said that Kejriwal will not let BJP stop him. "And this is what the BJP wants everyone should be in jail... They want free education, free electricity, free water, free pilgrimage, hospitals, and mohalla clinics to stop but Arvind Kejriwal will not let this happen," Bharadwaj said.

'Why don't the courts understand this?'

He also questioned the courts on potential misuse of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). "Now it is disclosed that whoever can be an obstacle for the BJP, they and their party leaders would be sent to jail, one way or another. PMLA is a law in which anyone can be sent to jail for years without any proof. When the whole nation is able to see this, why don't the courts understand this? Are the courts not able to see that the opposition leaders are being sent to jail one by one... In such a situation, we can only hope from the courts that they would stop the misuse of this law," Bharadwaj said.

His remarks came days after the ED summoned Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party for the first time in the alleged excise policy case on November 2 for questioning. Even the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the same case. The ED in October had arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the case.

ED summons Delhi CM

The ED issued the summons to CM Kejriwal on Wednesday under PMLA, is expected to record his statement after he testifies at 11 am on November 2. This is the first time that the agency summoned Kejriwal, who was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April.

