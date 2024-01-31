Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Reverberate In Parliament As President Murmu Mentions Ayodhya Temple In Her Speech

As President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament on Wednesday, the resounding chant of "Jai Sri Ram'' echoed within the parliamentary walls. Commencing the interim budget session, President Murmu applauded the achievements of the Modi government over the last decade, highlighting the completion of long-awaited projects.

Desire for Ram temple for decades now turned into reality: President

One of the remarkable achievements she underscored was the fulfillment of the age-old aspiration to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Murmu praised the government's endeavors, crediting their decade-long leadership for the temple's realization. The acknowledgment of this milestone garnered enthusiastic applause from members of the ruling party.

"In the last ten years, the country has witnessed the completion of such projects for which the people had waited for decades. There was the desire for building the Ram Mandir for centuries and today it has become a reality," President Murmu said, prompting the Parliament to erupt in chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and eliciting enthusiastic thumping from treasury benches, including PM Modi.

President hails India's economic growth

Responding to past apprehensions, Murmu addressed the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, affirming that any concerns associated with it are now relegated to the annals of history.

Murmu arrived at the Parliament House in a buggy to deliver her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Accompanied by the 'sengol' carried in front of her, the president entered the House.

During her speech, she highlighted that the Indian economy, previously categorised among the 'fragile five,' is now progressing in the right direction and at an appropriate pace due to various reforms implemented by the government over the last decade.

25 crore have come out of poverty in this govt: President

"As per the NITI Aayog, during my government's tenure of 10 years, nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty," she remarked.

She also noted the significant improvement in the country's inflation rate, which has decreased from double digits to within 4 percent. Murmu extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful passage of the women's reservation bill.

Among those seated in the front rows were Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.