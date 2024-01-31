Budget Session Of Parliament 2024: PM Modi Vows To Present Full Budget After LS Polls, Ends Speech Saying 'Ram Ram!'

Narendra Modi Addresses Nation Ahead Of Session | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nations head of The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. This will be the last session before Lok Sabha polls which will be held in April-May this year. The session is likely to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).

Speaking at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. May it be a productive one. https://t.co/UOeYnXDdlz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2024

PM Modi hails Women bill

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed women quota bill. At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve. Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti.

He also slammed unruly lawmakers citing that some lawmakers are constantly spreading negativity. PM Modi has invited all to make the most of the budget session and use it as an opportunity to wipe out all past mistakes.

PM Modi also said that India is now progressing and the progress is all inclusive. He further made a promise that this journey of growth will continue and he will make full budget after the polls. While ending his speech, PM Modi signed off saying 'Ram Ram!'