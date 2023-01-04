e-Paper Get App
VIDEO: Illegal hotel of BJP leader accused of murder razed in MP; 60 dynamite bombs turn structure to rubble in seconds

Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
article-image
WATCH: Illegal hotel of BJP leader who crushed 1 person to death by SUV razed in MP |
Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: The district administration razed on Tuesday the illegal hotel of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar amid public outrage over the Jagdish Yadav murder case. The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22.

60 dynamite bombs used to turn hotel into rubble within seconds

A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamite bombs on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel. The building turned into rubble within seconds.

Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition.

The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

For safety traffic was stopped, barricades were placed

"In the safety view, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," said District Collector Deepak Arya.

BJP leader crushed Jagdish to death by SUV

Jagdish Yadav, resident of a resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members.

Police registered a case of murder against eight accused in this case. Out of these, five were arrested. Mishri Chand Gupta is still missing.

Why Jagdish was murdered?

It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered out of enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at Makronia intersection.

Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls.

