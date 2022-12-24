Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader runs over man with his SUV over enmity in Sagar, CCTV footage surfaces

Twitter Video grab

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader riding along with his family in his SUV ran over a young man on purpose over a dispute in the Makronia police station area of Sagar on Thursday night.

BJP leader, Mishri Chandan Gupta had a dispute with the man, Jagdish, on an election matter. Jagdish was first beaten up and later, he was rammed by a car. CCTV footage has come to the fore in which it can be clearly seen how the accused deliberately crushed the young man to death with a car.

Jagdish was immediately taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case against seven people including the BJP leader Mishri Gupta and his family members. The case has been registered under murder and other sections. The police succeeded in arresting one of the accused and are on a lookout for others.

