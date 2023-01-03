Madhya Pradesh: Civic body head asks officials to make people aware about cleanliness in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla has directed the officials to make people aware about cleanliness in all 48 wards of the city and encourage them to make manure with household waste in pitchers made of mud.

To keep the city clean, citizens’ cooperation with the administration is necessary, Shukla said.

He made the statements at a meeting held with the officials of the civic body in the office of the Smart City on Monday.

The engineers and officers of various departments were told to work hard so that the district gets ODF double plus and number one star ranking in the Cleanliness Survey-2023.

The citizens should also be told about how to segregate the wet and dry waste, he said, adding that the manure made in pitchers can be used for kitchen garden.

He also directed the officials to get the public toilets cleaned up and to ensure that the citizens and commercial establishments use separate dustbins for wet and dry garbage.

The new dustbins should be kept in those places where old dustbins have been broken, Shukla further said.

He said that the message of cleanliness should be conveyed to the citizens through paintings, posters and other creative means and that NADEP pits should be made in the parks, so that manure can be made with the help of dry flowers and tree leaves.

