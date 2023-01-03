Bhopal: Demolition of old BJP office begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work to demolish old BJP office commenced at seven number stop on Tuesday. The old BJP office is being razed to pave way for construction of new and modern BJP office. This old BJP office was constructed in 1995 and senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani had inaugurated it.

On Tuesday, porch of BJP office was demolished with the help of a JCB machine. The work of razing down the remaining portion of BJP office will continue for some more days.

The decision to construct new BJP office in place of old office was taken long ago. To make the work of demolition of old office easier, BJP organisation was shifted to the building of old RTO office. The old RTO building was refurbished before BJP organisation was shifted there.

Relocation

The shops constructed in the building of Old BJP office will be relocated and BJP is trying to reach an agreement with such shopkeepers for their relocation.

