VIDEO: Heated Argument Erupts Between Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury & Afzal Ansari During Mukhtar Ansari's Funeral

Heated Argument Erupts Between Ghazipur DM & Afzal Ansari During Mukhtar Ansari's Funeral | Twitter

Ghazipur: A video has surfaced on the internet in which a heated debate occurred between Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Member of Parliament Afzal Ansari and the DM in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

The incident occurred during the funeral procession of Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur. Mukhtar Ansari was buried in the Kali Bagh cemetery in his ancestral residence of Yusufpur, Mohammadabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A large number of crowd showed up for the last rites of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. During the funeral procession, people also raised slogans in support of the ganster and a chaos arose for the entry into the cemetery. Section 144 was also imposed in Ghazipur after the death of Mukhtar Ansari to control the law and order situation in the state.

District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury of Ghazipur took a tough stance against the crowd violating the law and order situation. However, a debate erupted between the DM and Afzal during the funeral procession amid the massive crowd. The DM asked Afzal, "Section 144 is in effect and how did so many people entered the cemetery wothout permission?" To this Afzal replied, "There is no need for permission to give soil after the funeral. This is not at your mercy."

In response, the female officer mentioned the positions of the DM and Election Officer. Afzal Ansari replied, "Whatever you may be, permission is not required anywhere in the world to take part in someone's funeral." The DM then warned that everyone's videography has been done and strict action will be taken against the violators.

She also said, "We were repeatedly announcing that it is the Model Code of Conduct, so everyone should behave accordingly. Action will be taken against those who have violated it."

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail, was rushed to Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday (March 28) night when his health deteriorated. He passed away at the hospital while undergoing treatment.