Mukhtar Ansari Funeral: Chaos Erupts During Burial Rites Of Gangster-Turned-Politician; Video Goes Viral |

UP: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains were laid to rest on Saturday morning. According to reports, his mortal remains were buried besides his mother's grave in the morning today. His body was brought at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district late on Friday night.

Chaos erupted during the burial rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after his supporters broke the barricading in order to enter the cemetery ground. The Ghazipur city's administration had ramped up security measures for the gangster-turned-politician's funeral. A video of the funeral procession shows Ansari's supporters breaking the barricades in an attempt to enter the cemetery ground to bid farewell to their beloved leader.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: Chaos erupted during the burial rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after his supporters broke the barricading in order to enter the cemetery ground. pic.twitter.com/EgDOkcBPU2 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Massive Preparations For The Funeral

Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday and whose body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday, was set to be laid to rest around 10 am following a huge procession. Rituals pertaining to Ansari's burial were carried out since morning and his body was transported to the Kali Bagh burial ground, where a grave was prepared on Friday.

A massive deployment of security personnel was arranged around the Ansari residence and the burial ground, situated approximately a kilometre and a half away for the funeral. In a social media post on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's nephew Suhaib Ansari announced: "My uncle Mukhtar Ansari passed away last night. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he will be buried in our Kali Bagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur). All of you are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Security heightened outside the residence of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Gazipur, ahead of his last rites.



Samajwadi Party MLA and nephew of Mukhtar Ansari, Mohammad Suhaib Ansari, says, "Preparations are being done for the last rites.… pic.twitter.com/SQskWIqHSE — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Following the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's remains departed from Banda for his hometown in Ghazipur around 5:30 pm, under tight security. The ambulance transporting the body was escorted by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route, passing through various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail, was rushed to Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health deteriorated. Unfortunately, he passed away at the hospital while undergoing treatment.