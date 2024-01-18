 Video: Group Of Passengers Light Bonfire In AC Coach Of Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express; FIR Registered
Video: Group Of Passengers Light Bonfire In AC Coach Of Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express; FIR Registered

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused and appropriate action will be taken in the matter

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Group Of Passengers Light Bonfire In AC Coach Of Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express | X

Prayagraj: In yet another shocking incident of bonfire being lit on moving train has come to light from UP's Prayagraj. A video that's doing rounds on social media shows a group of men standing around a bonfire in a moving train. The incident took place Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express.

Soon after passenger on board the Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express saw smoke after a group of men believed to be supporters of farmer leaders lit a small ‘bonfire’ in the air-conditioned coach (M3), seeking relief from the winter chill. Panic struck passengers rushed to other compartments and informed the railway control room.

Media reports said that In preliminary investigation, it was found that the fire was lit by supporters of Kushal Pal Arya, national vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction). Gaurav Tikait, the youth brigade president of the union, was also travelling in this train, said station director Ashutosh Singh. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused and appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

Similar incident in Aligarh

This incident was reported just days after a similar incident was reported on January 6 in Aligarh. In a bizarre incident two men were arrested for lighting bonfire on a moving train. Chandan Kumar and Devendra Singh allegedly carried dung cakes on a Delhi bound train and lit a bonfire in a bid to combat freezing cold conditions prevailing in Northern states of India. The act nearly put lives of thousands of other passengers in jeopardy. The incident was reported On Thursday on the Sampark Kranti Superfast Express from Assam.

