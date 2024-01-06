VIDEO: Girl Hits Elderly Man With Slipper On His Face After He Allegedly Grabs Her Breast In Kerala's Thrissur

Girl Hits Elderly Man With Slipper On His Face After He Allegedly Grabs Her Breast In Kerala's Thrissur | Twitter

Thrissur: A shameful incident has come to light from Kerala's Thrissur, where an elderly man was thrashed with slippers after he allegedly grabbed the breasts of a girl in broad daylight. The incident occurred in Thrissur, where a young girl came to a grocery store to buy goods, and the man who was attending her allegedly grabbed her breasts in the busy market. The video of the incident hit the internet on Thursday (January 4).

The elderly man has been identified as Ali

There are reports that the elderly man has been identified as Ali and runs a grocery shop near Thrissur Medical College. The girl arrived at the store to buy some goods when she was allegedly groped by the old man. The girl is seen in the video abusing the elderly man, and at the behest of the other girl present at the spot, the victim also thrashed the elderly man with slippers in her hands.

किराने की दुकान चलाने वाले अली नाम के बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति ने सामान खरीदने आई एक लड़की के स्तनों को पकड़ा।



यह घटना केरल के त्रिशूर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास हुई। pic.twitter.com/sjIjeszLuV — Sarvesh kumar (@Sarvesh38453373) January 5, 2024

The girl alleged that the old man grabbed her breast

The girl alleged that the old man grabbed her breast and asked the man to apologise. The man apologised to the woman and asked her not to file a police complaint against him. However, the girl hit the old man with slippers on his face and also said that she would register a complaint against the man. The other woman, who is seen in the video, asked the girl to hit the old man with slippers.

'The old Muslim man held the hand of the girl'

The other woman is also heard in the video claiming that the old Muslim man held the hand of the girl, which he does on a regular basis. The man checks the holy thread worn by the girl in her hand. The girl is seen shouting at the old man and saying that apologising after holding a woman's breast is not enough. After which, the other girl asks the girl to hit the old man on the face with slippers.

The video is being shared widely on social media

There are no reports of any action of the police in connection with the matter. However, the video is being shared widely on social media and the minority community is being targeted by circulating the videos. Strict and quick action should be taken after a thorough investigation in connection with the matter.