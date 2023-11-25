Woman Beats Up Man With Slippers, Hits His Private Parts After Being Harassed In Train; Video Goes Viral

In a video making rounds on social media, a woman is seen confronting and physically reprimanding a man in a train compartment. The incident reportedly occurred when a male passenger engaged in inappropriate behavior of eve-teasing her, prompting the woman to take matters into her own hands. The entire episode was captured on camera by a fellow commuter.

What does the video show?

The video, which has gone viral, depicts the woman firmly expressing her disapproval and resorting to using her slippers to deliver blows to the man. The context leading up to the confrontation suggests that the man was allegedly involved in objectionable activities.

A man was sitting on the adjacent seat with his bag. At that time, he engaged in indecent behavior with the young woman sitting next to him. The woman expressed her anger and decided to teach him a lesson right there. She took off her slippers and repeatedly hit him, making his action evident to everyone. She kept hitting him with slippers and went on to grab his hair to slap him with slippers on his face. She also hit the man on his private parts with her slippers.

