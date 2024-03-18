VIDEO: Ghaziabad DM Indra Vikram Singh Threatens 'Press' Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ghaziabad DM Indra Vikram Singh | Twitter

Ghaziabad: People are talking about a video where DM Indra Vikram Singh is talking to reporters during a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The press conference was held in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The video of the DM threatening printing presses ahead of elections is going viral on social media.

He says, "As a responsible citizen and city dweller, I appeal to you and also to many of your uncontrolled companions not to spread false information without thinking, because you hold a double-edged sword in your hands. You might also have to pay the price."

'This is both a threat and a suggestion'

He further said, "This is both a threat and a suggestion. Stay safe, that's why I'm giving you advice, and if you don't heed it, it's a threat that I won't spare you. If you get caught, action will be taken against you. I mean your uncontrolled companions. If you're also included in this list, beware."

DM Vikram Singh adds, "I want to tell the people of our printing press that without any information from us, you cannot publish anything here. If any candidate is getting pamphlets published here, you'll have to inform us so that we can include it in election expenses."

Election pamphlets

He also said, "There might be some people here who also get pamphlets printed in their newspaper printing press. That's why I'm saying this."

About DM Indra Vikram Singh

Indra Vikram Singh became the DM of Ghaziabad in June 2022. He started in Aligarh after passing the PCS exam. In 2011, he became the Secretary in the Aligarh Development Authority. He got promoted from PCS to IAS.

He also worked as the DM in Ballia and Shamli. He's known for being strict. In Aligarh, when a farmer complained about high urea prices, he took action.