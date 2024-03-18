 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Finalises Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK; To Contest From 9 Out Of 39 Constituencies
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Finalises Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK; To Contest From 9 Out Of 39 Constituencies

Tamil Nadu will go to the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 in single phase.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Representational Photo

Tamil Nadu Congress and Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK agreed on seat-sharing in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress will contest nine out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

Among the seats allotted to the Congress is Sivaganga, a stronghold of veteran leader P Chidambaram. Furthermore, the party will also field its candidates in the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. Other constituencies from where the Congress will field its candidates are Karuru, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress contested on nine seats and managed to secure victory in eight of them. Meanwhile, the DMK, contesting on 20 seats, emerged victorious in all its constituencies.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election date

The Election Commission of India announced on March 16 the dates of Lok Sabha elections for all 543 constituencies in India. The polls will be conducted in seven phases across India from April 19 to June 1.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in single phase. The counting of all 543 constituencies in India will be done on June 4 and the result will be announced on June 6.

