 VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah | Twitter

New Delhi, January 26: French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia here on Friday evening, officials said. Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

He remained there for more than half an hour

He reached the almost 700-year-old shrine -- the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India -- at 9.45 pm and remained there for more than half an hour, they said. The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Read Also
French President Macron Announces Plan To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students By 2030
article-image

'A symbol of the depth of our friendship'

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Listens To Qawwali At Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

Video: Students Stage Protest As 2 Intruders Barge Into Women's Hostel At Osmania University In...

Video: Students Stage Protest As 2 Intruders Barge Into Women's Hostel At Osmania University In...

61 Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Jailed In Singapore For Molesting Domestic Worker, Injuring Another Man

61 Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Jailed In Singapore For Molesting Domestic Worker, Injuring Another Man

Bengaluru Fire Video: Flames Engulf Paint Shop In Chickpet, No Casualties Or Injuries Reported

Bengaluru Fire Video: Flames Engulf Paint Shop In Chickpet, No Casualties Or Injuries Reported

Delhi Top Cop's Son Killed In Haryana Over Financial Dispute; 1 Held Among 2 Involved In Murder

Delhi Top Cop's Son Killed In Haryana Over Financial Dispute; 1 Held Among 2 Involved In Murder