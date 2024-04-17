 VIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's Hari Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's Hari Nagar

VIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's Hari Nagar

The initial cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. The PG accommodates female students, according to a tweet that posted the video of the fire incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Fire at a building in West Delhi's Hari Nagar | X

In a fire incident in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, a building which accommodates PG students, saw flames break out on one of the floors. The students had to jump to safety to save themselves from the fire.

The fire brigade arrived in time to douse the flames before it could cause more damage.

However, local reports claimed that rules and regulations were violated by the owners of the building. The said building did not have a license to run a PG, claiming people in the know of things.

Read Also
VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks On 11th Floor Of Residential Building Near Delhi Public School In Pune's...
article-image

The initial cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. The PG accommodates female students, according to a tweet that posted the video of the fire incident.

Watch: Fire at a building in West Delhi

Incidents of fire in buildings housing students has long been a cause of concern for authorities in Delhi. Also, buildings and houses providing accomodation to students and doubling up as PG without the required permission has also surfaced in recent days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 17, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 17, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's...

VIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's...

9 Places In Mumbai That You Should Not Miss This Summer

9 Places In Mumbai That You Should Not Miss This Summer

Live Breaking News Updates: 10 Dead In Horrific Accident On Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway In...

Live Breaking News Updates: 10 Dead In Horrific Accident On Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway In...

Gujarat Tragedy: 10 Dead In Horrific Accident On Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway; Visuals Surface

Gujarat Tragedy: 10 Dead In Horrific Accident On Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway; Visuals Surface