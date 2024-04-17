VIDEO: PG Students Jump Off Balcony To Save Thier Lives After Fire Engulfs Building In West Delhi's Hari Nagar

Fire at a building in West Delhi's Hari Nagar | X

In a fire incident in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, a building which accommodates PG students, saw flames break out on one of the floors. The students had to jump to safety to save themselves from the fire.

The fire brigade arrived in time to douse the flames before it could cause more damage.

However, local reports claimed that rules and regulations were violated by the owners of the building. The said building did not have a license to run a PG, claiming people in the know of things.

The initial cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. The PG accommodates female students, according to a tweet that posted the video of the fire incident.

Watch: Fire at a building in West Delhi

वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक हरी नगर की एक बिल्डिंग मे लगी आग,कई बच्चों ने कूद कर बचाई जान

बिल्डिंग मे स्टूडेंट लड़कियो के रहने का चल रहा था पीजी #PG

दमकल विभाग की दो गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया

बताया जा रहा है बिल्डिंग में नियमों को तक मे रख कर चलाया जा रहा था PG

शुरुवाती… pic.twitter.com/seaHFXXbUQ — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) April 17, 2024

Incidents of fire in buildings housing students has long been a cause of concern for authorities in Delhi. Also, buildings and houses providing accomodation to students and doubling up as PG without the required permission has also surfaced in recent days.