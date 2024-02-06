VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks On 11th Floor Of Residential Building Near Delhi Public School In Pune's Mohammadwadi |

A major fire broke out on the eleventh floor of a residential building near Delhi Public School in Pune's Mohammadwadi area.

Firefighters responded swiftly, dispatching five fire tenders and a vehicle equipped with a tall ladder to the scene to combat the blaze.

Officials from the fire brigade described the fire as substantial, with flames spreading over a large area, making containment challenging. Residents were reportedly present on the roof of the building when the fire erupted.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.