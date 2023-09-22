VIDEO: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead Inside Shop By Business Rivals In Azamgarh Market |

UP: In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh, a father and his son were shot dead in their shop on Wednesday morning. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing horrific visuals of the attack on the duo. The cause behind the tragedy was an ongoing dispute over a shop in Sardaha market, situated within the jurisdiction of the Maharajganj police station.

The victims, identified as Rashid (aged 55) and his son Shoaib (aged 22), were brutally shot to death amidst the simmering dispute. The matter revolved around the adjoining shops of Rashid and the accused, Dinesh. The frequent clashes between the two parties over shop-related issues finally ended in a tragic clash.

Violence Caught on Camera

The attack was captured on CCTV footage that swiftly circulated on the internet. The footage shows visuals of the altercation escalating into a deadly confrontation, with Dinesh opening fire on Rashid and Shoaib. Tragically, the father and son duo succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Adding to the horror, the accused can be seen attempting to set Rashid's shop ablaze, igniting bundles of clothing stored on various racks.

CCTV footage of double murder in #UttarPradesh's #Azamgarh district



News of this double murder rippled through the area, causing widespread panic. Shop owners in the vicinity quickly shuttered their businesses, fearing further violence.

In response to the incident, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya and officers from various police stations swiftly rushed to the scene. The bodies of the victims were promptly sent for post-mortem examination, while local police launched a vigorous investigation.

Arrests and Bulldozer Action

Police formed multiple teams and conducted raids in the area and soon, two accused individuals were apprehended. Dinesh Gupta, the son of Hanuman Gupta, and Nirmala Gupta, Dinesh's wife, were arrested by Maharajganj police from their residence in Gaudih Khalsa police station Sidhari Azamgarh. Additionally, authorities took a bold step to demolish the illegal encroachment by the accused, using a bulldozer.

