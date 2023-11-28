Video: 'Expecting To See Some Results By 5 PM,' Tunnelling Expert Chris Cooper On Uttarakhand Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Ops To Save 41 Workers

The statement by the micro tunneling expert that the rescue teams expect to "see" some people by "5'0 clock" has added an air of anticipation to the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel rescue operations. | ANI

Uttarkashi: The rescue operations underway to save the 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel is in its final stage and micro mining expert Chris Cooper said that a breakthrough is expected by 5 pm (IST).

The statement by the micro tunneling expert that the rescue teams expect to "see" some people by "5'0 clock" comes as a new lease of life and hope for the workers who have been trapped in the collapsed Sillkyara tunnel for the last 17 days now.

"So we are still mining, we have got a couple of more meters to go, it's going quite easily, we are expecting to see some results by 5'0 clock," said the expert.

When asked how many meters were left, he replied, "2-3 meters." He also added that "we should see some people," when asked if all the 41-workers will be rescued by today itself.

Preparations underway

With just few hours to go for at least the initial batch of workers to be rescued, preparations were underway on Tuesday (November 28) to immediately rush the rescued workers to hospital as soon as they are out of the tunnel.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a dedicated ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds for the workers are ready at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur, which is some 30 km from Silkyara.

"The pipe has gone in up to 52 metres. Earlier, it was at 51 metres. It was pushed one metre further in my presence. It will be pushed two metres more to 54 metres after which one more pipe will be laid," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said on the status of the rescue operations on Tuesday (November 28) morning.