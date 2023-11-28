Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Congress Mocks PM Modi In Cartoon, Says 'Put Cameras So That..'

Congress posted this cartoon mocking PM Modi even as the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation is underway. | X/Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday (November 28) mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rescue operations underway to bring out the 41 trapped labourers from the collapsed Silkyara -Barcot tunnel.

In a post on X, the Congress party's official handle posted a picture of PM Modi with a green flag in hand standing in front of the Silkyara tunnel. The caption of the picture says, "Kuch Camere wagairah lagwayein, toh saaheb ke darshan ho jaayein (Put some cameras, Saheb will visit the tunnel then)."

The caption is a clear jibe at PM Modi by the Congress party, implying that the PM would only visit the tunnel if the cameras or media is around.

Netizens respond

The tweet by the Congress party trying to corner the rescue operations to save the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel didn't go down well as several netizens took to X to express their dissatisfaction over Congress' tweet.

"The entire nation is praying for the safe rescue of workers trapped in the tunnel. The finest rescue teams from across the globe are working day and night for their safe extraction, and yet here you shamelessly mock the entire operation. Does Congress have any shame?" wrote a user.

The entire nation is praying for the safe rescue of workers trapped in the tunnel. The finest rescue teams from across the globe are working day and night for their safe extraction, and yet here you shamelessly mock the entire operation. Does Congress have any shame? https://t.co/yZAqQXEBUK — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudhansh6359) November 28, 2023

"As we are getting closer to rescue the workers in the tunnel… congress is getting nervous and uncomfortable, you know why? They are not worried about workers. They are worried about the credit that will be given to government for their relentless efforts (sic)," posted another user.

As we are getting closer to rescue the workers in the tunnel… congress is getting nervous and uncomfortable, you know why?

They are not worried about workers

They are worried about the credit that will be given to government for their relentless efforts. — prashant (@bhave2009) November 22, 2023

"The cartoon by Congress on the tunnel rescue with the PM is in very poor state Irresponsible Insensitive and unacceptable Workers are trapped and their near ones are anxious but the party is playing politics Unforgivable," said another user.

The cartoon by Congress on the tunnel rescue with the PM is in very poor state Irresponsible Insensitive and unacceptable Workers are trapped and their near ones are anxious but the party is playing politics Unforgivable — KS Chandershekhar (@KChandershekhar) November 28, 2023

Rescue operations underway

The Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation is likely in its last leg as the rescue teams have managed to reach up to 50 metres out of the 58 meters to send a pipe to bring out the workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel for the last 17 days. The rescue operations saw new speed and vigour with the workers involved in rat-hole mining joining the operations. The workers are stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel un Uttarkashi after it partially collapsed on November 12 and rescue operations are underway to bring out the workers safely.