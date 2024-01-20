Video: ED Arrives At Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence To Question Him In Alleged Land Scam Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are currently interrogating Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence regarding a money laundering case. The investigative team, including three officers from Delhi, reached his official residence on Kanke Road in Ranchi this morning.

The probe is related to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, as stated by the ED.

To date, the authorities have apprehended 14 individuals in connection with the case, among them Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer who has held positions as the director of the state Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

ED had issued 'last opportunity' to Soren

The Chief Minister was given a 'last opportunity' by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to provide his statement regarding an alleged land scam a few days ago. In response, Soren characterised the summons as 'illegal.'

The ED, in its summons, had said, "Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons."

What did CM Soren day?

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister disregarded the summons, asserting that he was occupied with the state's Independence Day festivities. Despite subsequent requests for his appearance on August 24 and September 9, he declined, citing prior commitments.

Subsequently, the agency issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, directing him to present himself to the agency on September 23.

In a communication to the agency, Soren mentioned that he had already provided all the requisite documents and information to the ED. He stated that if the ED required any information, it could refer to the documents he had already shared with the agency.