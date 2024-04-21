VIDEO: Drunk Businessmen Throw Man From Terrace After Ugly Brawl At Hotel Parking In UP's Bareilly

VIDEO: Drunk Businessmen Throw Man From Terrace After Brawl At Hotel Parking In UP's Bareilly | Twitter

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a businessman's son was allegedly thrown off the first floor of a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Sunday. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the businessman's son was thrown from the terrace of the parking lot of a famous hotel during an ugly fight. The persons involved in the fight were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Incident

The incident reportedly occurred in the Radisson Hotel, which is situated in Bareilly. The victim has been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, the son of the senior vice-president of Trader Security Forum and chemical supplier Sanjay Agrawal.

According to reports, there was a family function organized in the hotel, where some businessmen got drunk and engaged in an altercation. The altercation escalated, leading to a fight between them.

Fight Turns Ugly

The fight turned ugly, and a man dragged the businessman to the edge of the terrace and pushed him off. There are reports that Sarthak suffered serious injuries after falling from the terrace. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and the doctors are closely monitoring his condition. Sarthak has suffered serious injuries to his head and chest.

Footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel premises during the entire incident has also emerged. In the two-minute and twelve-second footage, the accused are seen beating Sarthak.

Incident Caught On CCTV

He is also seen apologising. Despite that, the accused dragged him and threw him from the terrace. Sarthak's friends came to his rescue and took him to the hospital. Somehow, they managed to save his life. This incident took place on the first floor near the main gate.

There are reports that an FIR has been filed against Ridhim Arora and his father Satish Arora. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.