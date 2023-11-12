Video: Diwali Rush Leads To Passenger Chaos At Railway Stations; 1 Killed & 3 Injured In Surat Stampede |

Gujarat: One person was killed and three others were injured after a stampede occurred at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to the officials, the stampede occurred due to huge crowd of people at the railway station. Thousands of passengers were at the station to travel to their native places in different states. The incident took place while passengers were boarding a train, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division, Sarojini Kumari, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A stampede situation ensued at Surat railway station due to heavy crowd; one person died while three others were injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital: Sarojini Kumari Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division (11.11) pic.twitter.com/uAEeG72ZMk — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

During the festive season, the railways run special trains so that outstation people can travel to their native places. These special trains attract a large number of passengers at the station, which sometimes turns chaotic, leading to stampedes.

Another Stampede-Like Situation Caught On Cam In Vadodara

A passenger at the Vadodara railway station faced a horrific ordeal when he couldn't board his train despite having an AC confirm ticket. The man took his frustration to his social media account on X and shared visuals of the huge rush at the station which didn't allow him to board his train.

PNR 8900276502

Indian Railways Worst management

Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board. @AshwiniVaishnaw



I want a total refund of ₹1173.95 @DRMBRCWR pic.twitter.com/O3aWrRqDkq — Anshul Sharma (@whoisanshul) November 11, 2023

Anshul Sharma, who wasn't able to board his train at Vadodara, posted on X and said, "Indian Railways worst management. Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board."

"The labour crowd thrown me out of the train. They locked the doors and they were not letting anyone enter into the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing on the situation," he added.

@rpfwrbrc Kindly look into the matter. — DRM Vadodara (@DRMBRCWR) November 11, 2023

Railway Responds To His Post

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vadodara took cognisance of the videos and responded to the social media post. The railway office urged the railway police to quickly look into the incident. "RPF Vadodara Kindly look into the matter," posted The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vadodara in its response.

#WATCH | Huge rush of people at Anand Vihar- Kaushambi on Delhi-UP border near the Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal pic.twitter.com/DkDXSgganz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Additionally, massive crowds were also witnessed at railway stations in the national capital. Visuals on social media show stations and bus terminals in New Delhi packed with travellers waiting for their trains and buses.

