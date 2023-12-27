 VIDEO: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next 3-4 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next 3-4 Days

VIDEO: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next 3-4 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India and parts of Central India during the next three-four days.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next 3 Days | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, December 27: A thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, leading to a considerable drop in visibility. Traffic was slow and commuters had difficulty reaching their destinations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India and parts of Central India during the next three-four days.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha, Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Wednesday-Sunday,” it said on Tuesday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India

The IMD also predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Saturday. “Under its influence and its interaction with lower level easterly winds, light isolated rainfall is likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30-January 2,” the IMD said.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Heavy Fog Reduces Visibility In Several Districts; New Year Likely To Bring Rains...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thick Fog Disrupts Daily Routine In Delhi; Traffic Hit, Several Flights Cancelled (Pics Surface)

Thick Fog Disrupts Daily Routine In Delhi; Traffic Hit, Several Flights Cancelled (Pics Surface)

UP Police Sub-Inspector Arrested For Demanding ₹ 20,000 Bribe From Gangrape Accused In Pilibhit

UP Police Sub-Inspector Arrested For Demanding ₹ 20,000 Bribe From Gangrape Accused In Pilibhit

VIDEO: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next...

VIDEO: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; IMD Says Issues Alert For Northwest And Central India Over Next...

VIDEO: Ammonia Gas Leak At Sub-Sea Pipe Of Private Chemical Factory In TN's Ennore; People Hold...

VIDEO: Ammonia Gas Leak At Sub-Sea Pipe Of Private Chemical Factory In TN's Ennore; People Hold...

PM Modi To Be Accorded Grand Welcome During 15 Km Long Roadshow In Ayodhya On Dec 30

PM Modi To Be Accorded Grand Welcome During 15 Km Long Roadshow In Ayodhya On Dec 30