Video: Darjeeling's Zoological Park Gets 1st Pair Of Siberian Tigers in Exchange Programme

Darjeeling's Zoological Park gets two Siberian tigers, Lara and Akamas

Two one-and-a-half-year-old Siberian tigers named Lara and Akamas were brought to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park from Pefos Zoo in Cyprus in exchange for the two red pandas from the Zoo. Both of them have been kept in quarantine for a month before being set for display enclosure.

"We have brought one pair of Siberian tigers from Cyprus. Both are one and a half years old. Both were brought here yesterday night. They are kept in quarantine for one month. Both are healthy. This was done under the exchange programme. After one month, they will be kept for display. The process was initiated one and half years ago, and it has materialised now after getting the letter of consent and approval," said Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park.

Dear Lara and Akamas, welcome to India!

The Siberian Tigers from Paphos Zoo, Cyprus landed safely at NSCBI airport, Kolkata yesterday late evening and duly cleared by AQCS, Kolkata after all procedures. pic.twitter.com/WGVC7VSQKR — Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) December 10, 2023

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is the only specialized Zoo in the country and is internationally recognized for its conservation breeding programmes of Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, Tibetan Wolves and other highly endangered animal species of Eastern Himalayas.