 Video: Darjeeling's Zoological Park Gets 1st Pair Of Siberian Tigers in Exchange Programme
Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in West Bengal's Darjeeling now has two endangered Siberian tigers, 12 years after the last tiger died in India in 2011 due to age-related problems.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Darjeeling's Zoological Park gets two Siberian tigers, Lara and Akamas | Dept of AHD/ X

Two one-and-a-half-year-old Siberian tigers named Lara and Akamas were brought to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park from Pefos Zoo in Cyprus in exchange for the two red pandas from the Zoo. Both of them have been kept in quarantine for a month before being set for display enclosure.

"We have brought one pair of Siberian tigers from Cyprus. Both are one and a half years old. Both were brought here yesterday night. They are kept in quarantine for one month. Both are healthy. This was done under the exchange programme. After one month, they will be kept for display. The process was initiated one and half years ago, and it has materialised now after getting the letter of consent and approval," said Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park.

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is the only specialized Zoo in the country and is internationally recognized for its conservation breeding programmes of Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, Tibetan Wolves and other highly endangered animal species of Eastern Himalayas.

VIDEO: Man Taken Aback Spotting Tiger While Walking Down Corbett Street, X Users Call 'Big Cat's...
article-image

