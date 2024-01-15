VIDEO: Couple Thrashes Man For Stopping Them From Taking Their Dog Without Muzzle In Greater Noida Society

VIDEO: Couple Thrash Man For Stopping Them From Taking Their Dog Without Muzzle In Greater Noida Society | Twitter

Greater Noida: The incidents of dog attack are on the rise in posh societies and colonies of Greater Noida. The residents are under the constant fear of dog attack, and are scared to see dogs roaming freely without muzzle in their residential colonies. A fight broke out between a couple and another man over taking their dog without muzzle in a society in Greater Noida West.

Man was thrashed for interrupting the couple walking with the dog

The incident was caught on camera and the couple can be seen in the video thrashing the man for trying to stop them from taking their dog without muzzle in the society. The man faced heavy consequences for interrupting the couple walking with the dog in the society.

The incident unfolded in the Supertech Eco Village 1 Society

The incident unfolded in the Supertech Eco Village 1 Society of Greater Noida West. The dispute arose as the couple was walking with their dog without a muzzle and the man stopped the couple and asked them to put muzzle on the dog and the fight started. The dog owner husband and wife beat the man fiercely for the interruption.

The woman also thrashed the man

The couple can be seen in the viral video thrashing the man. The woman also thrashed the man as can be seen in the video. The video of the fight is going viral on social media. There are reports that the victim along with other members of the society lodged a complaint at the Bisrakh Police Station. The societies in Greater Noida have become an arena for dogs.

Many incidents of dog attacks are coming to the fore

Many incidents of dog attacks are coming to the fore from the societies in the area. Recently, the members of a posh society turned watchman to protect themselves and the members of their families from stray dogs. The society members perform watchman duties and walk around the society with sticks and rods in their hands over rising incidents of dog attacks.