Professionals, Engineers Turn Watchman At Amrapali Society In Greater Noida West Amid Stray Dog Attacks; Video Surfaces

Noida: The residents of a society in Greater Noida West have become security guards due to the terror of dogs in the housing societies in the area. A video is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that the residents of the Amrapali Centurian Housing Society located in Greater Noida West (Greno West) are roaming with sticks and rods in their hands to ensure the safety of their people.

The stray dog menace has been on the rise in Greater Noida

The engineers and professionals who work at higher positions in the companies are forced to perform watchman duties in their area due to the dog menace. It is said that "Once bitten, twice shy" seems to be true in this regard. The stray dog menace has been on the rise in Greater Noida for the past several months. There are reports that over 50 incidents of dog attacks have occurred.

The residents were forced to take the extreme step

The residents were forced to take the extreme step after an incident of dog attack unfolded in Amrapali Society. The members of the society have deployed a team that consists of over 20 residents. The team protects people of the society from stray dogs and performs their duties from 4 PM to 10 PM.

Video of the woman being attacked by stray dogs in the society

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की आम्रपाली सेंचुरियन पार्क सोसाइटी में कुत्तों के झुंड ने महिला पर किया जानलेवा हमला, महिला ने भाग कर किसी तरह बचाई अपनी जान। pic.twitter.com/2HMELCv5P4 — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) January 5, 2024

Not to harm any dog

The residents of the society claim that they have taken sticks and rods only to frighten away the stray dogs and not to hit or kill them. They said that the members of the team are instructed not to harm any dog while performing their duty.

Woman attacked by stray dogs in the society

A few days ago, a woman was targeted by the stray dogs in the Centurian Housing Society. When the woman entered the premises of the society, the pack of stray dogs surrounded her and attacked her. The dogs started barking and chased her inside the premises. The woman was saved by a security guard and tow other persons who were present at the spot. The video of the incident went viral on social media.