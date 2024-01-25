 VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Family Protest With Dead Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Family Protest With Dead Body

VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Family Protest With Dead Body

He was riding with his co-worker Raju when a speeding sports car hit them from behind. Tarak Ram suffered severe head injuries and died instantly, while Raju was seriously hurt in the accident.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Family Protest With Dead Body | Twitter

Hyderabad: Biker Tarak Ram, who worked as a bouncer at Novotel Hotel in Madhapur, lost his life in a tragic accident in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on Wednesday (January 24). He was riding with his co-worker Raju when a speeding sports car hit them from behind. Tarak Ram suffered severe head injuries and died instantly, while Raju was seriously hurt in the accident.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera

The accident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that Tarak Ram is riding on his bike along with Raju at the Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills during the wee hours on Wednesday and fled the spot. The impact threw Tarak Ram 20 feet into the air, and he landed about 100 meters away.

Jubilee Hills Police filed a hit-and-run case

Jubilee Hills Police filed a hit-and-run case, revealing that the car involved was a sports car without a number plate. A special team is investigating the incident through CCTV footage.

The family of 30-year-old Tarak Ram expressed frustration

The family of 30-year-old Tarak Ram expressed frustration, saying, "IT HAS BEEN 12 HOURS AND YOU DID NOTHING!" They questioned the Jubilee Hills police, staging a protest with Tarak Ram's dead body at the police station. The bouncer was returning from duty when a high-end car allegedly hit his bike near Peddamma Temple arch and sped away.

The police have not yet identified the vehicle

Despite the location of the accident, the police have not yet identified the vehicle. There are reports that it might be a black Audi car, indicating a potential involvement of someone influential in the incident. Concerns are raised about the delay in identifying the car, given the availability of multiple CCTV footages in the area.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Accident VIDEO: 4 Killed As 3 Trucks & Car Collide On Highway In Dharmapuri; Truck Falls...
article-image

Tarak Ram is married for two years and has an 11-month-old child

Tarak Ram, married for two years with an 11-month-old child, lost his life due to the head injuries sustained in the accident. The family hopes that the police swiftly apprehend the actual culprit and ensure a thorough investigation without compromising the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills;...

VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills;...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 25-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Karunya Plus KN-506 At...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 25-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Karunya Plus KN-506 At...

Jagadish Shettar Back In BJP; Visuals Of Former Karnataka CM Arriving At BJP HQ In Delhi Surface

Jagadish Shettar Back In BJP; Visuals Of Former Karnataka CM Arriving At BJP HQ In Delhi Surface

Big Update In Harni Lake Boat Tragedy Probe: Prime Accused Paresh Shah Arrested By Vadodara Police

Big Update In Harni Lake Boat Tragedy Probe: Prime Accused Paresh Shah Arrested By Vadodara Police

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...