VIDEO: Bouncer Tossed 20-Feet In Air, Dies After Sports Car Hits Bike In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Family Protest With Dead Body | Twitter

Hyderabad: Biker Tarak Ram, who worked as a bouncer at Novotel Hotel in Madhapur, lost his life in a tragic accident in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on Wednesday (January 24). He was riding with his co-worker Raju when a speeding sports car hit them from behind. Tarak Ram suffered severe head injuries and died instantly, while Raju was seriously hurt in the accident.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera

The accident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that Tarak Ram is riding on his bike along with Raju at the Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills during the wee hours on Wednesday and fled the spot. The impact threw Tarak Ram 20 feet into the air, and he landed about 100 meters away.

Jubilee Hills Police filed a hit-and-run case

Jubilee Hills Police filed a hit-and-run case, revealing that the car involved was a sports car without a number plate. A special team is investigating the incident through CCTV footage.

The family of 30-year-old Tarak Ram expressed frustration

The family of 30-year-old Tarak Ram expressed frustration, saying, "IT HAS BEEN 12 HOURS AND YOU DID NOTHING!" They questioned the Jubilee Hills police, staging a protest with Tarak Ram's dead body at the police station. The bouncer was returning from duty when a high-end car allegedly hit his bike near Peddamma Temple arch and sped away.

⚠️Attention needed⚠️@revanth_anumula garu, @Bhattivikramark garu, @CPHydCity garu, @TelanganaDGP garu.



“IT HAS BEEN 12 HOURS AND YOU DID NOTHING”!



Family of 30 year old Lingala Taraka Ram were seen questioning the cops of Jubilee Hills police station #Hyderabad!



The family… pic.twitter.com/GHfGw6w5Bd — Mukhalifeen E Majlis (Parody) (@shh_ji20) January 24, 2024

The police have not yet identified the vehicle

Despite the location of the accident, the police have not yet identified the vehicle. There are reports that it might be a black Audi car, indicating a potential involvement of someone influential in the incident. Concerns are raised about the delay in identifying the car, given the availability of multiple CCTV footages in the area.

Tarak Ram is married for two years and has an 11-month-old child

Tarak Ram, married for two years with an 11-month-old child, lost his life due to the head injuries sustained in the accident. The family hopes that the police swiftly apprehend the actual culprit and ensure a thorough investigation without compromising the case.