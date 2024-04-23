VIDEO: Angry Woman Thrashes Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court In Lucknow, Clip Goes Viral

Screenshot from the video showing a woman hitting a man with shoe outside the Lucknow Family Court | X

In an incident that went viral on social media, a woman was seen beating her estranged husband outside the family court with a shoe. The enraged woman beat up the man in the public. Police and lawyers tried to pacify the woman and yet she was adamant to beat up the man. Finally, it was with great difficulty that she was convinced to not hit the man with a shoe.

According to local reports, the woman started thrashing the man outside the family court after a heated argument. Soon, a huge crowd gathered outside the court. Gradually, a large number of onlookers stood near the scene of the fight.

Looking at the crowd, police posted at the court reached the spot. Soon, they found the woman thrashing the man with a shoe.

The woman in the video can be seen telling the man not to dare abuse her inside the court. "Humara zindagi chaupat kar diye (You have ruined my life)," she tells the man as she charges towards him with a shoe.

Video Shows Police And Lawyer Have A Hard Time Pacifying The Woman

The video clip shows that the man is held by two policemen and a lawyer. The woman then moves ahead with a shoe in hand. The lawyer and the police request her to not beat up the man and say that they will handle the situation.

The woman then says that the man ruined her life and that he dare not abuse the woman inside the court. According to local reports, the couple decided to part ways after constant fighting and they had come to the court in connection to their separation. However, a verbal fight broke out between the two following which the woman decided to take things (shoe) in her hand and the video of the incident went viral on social media.