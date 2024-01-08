VIDEO: Angry Meat Shop Owner Attacks Journalist With Knife Over Accusation Of Selling 'Stolen Chicken' In Karnataka's Kolar

Angry Meat Shop Owner Attacks Journalist With Knife Over Accusation Of Selling 'Stolen Chicken' In Karnataka's Kolar | Twitter

Kolar: In a shocking incident, a Muslim meat shop owner attacked a journalist with a cleaver in Karnataka's Kolar. The journalist had accused the meat shop owner of selling stolen chicken at his shop. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the meat shop owner attacks the journalist in broad daylight with the cleaver, which is used by him for butchering chicken at his shop.

The journalist did not sustain any injuries in the attack

Thankfully, the journalist did not sustain any injuries in the attack and was rescued by other people and also by a police officer who came to the rescue on time. The timely action of the police officer and the other onlooker saved the journalist from serious injuries. The video shows that the journalist is following the meat shop owner and reaches the shop while asking him a few questions.

Video of meat shop owner attacking journalist with knife

Mohammad Taj Fir deadly attacked a journalist named Kiran with a meat butchering knife in Karnataka's Kolar district !



There were complaints about Mohammad Taj selling stolen chickens. Upon questioning by journalist Kiran, Taj launched a deadly attack on Kiran.



The chicken is cheaper at his shop as he is selling stolen chicken

The journalist in the video further claims that the shop owner, who has been identified as Mohammed Taj Fir was selling chicken at a cheaper price. He also claimed that the chicken is cheaper at his shop as he is selling stolen chicken there. The shop owner got furious over the claims, took a cleaver, and attacked the journalist.

The journalist dodged the deadly attack

The journalist dodged the deadly attack by the meat shop owner and refrained from getting injured in the attack. On seeing the commotion, a police officer came to the rescue and saved the journalist from the shop owner. The police officer, journalist, and one other person thrashed the shop owner, and the police officer took the accused with them.

Video going viral on social media

There are no reports of the police action that has been taken against the meat shop owner. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and internet users are targeting the minority community after the attack by the meat shop owner.