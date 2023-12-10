 Video: Amit Shah Targets Oppn Parties Over ₹300 Crore Cash Seizure From Premises Linked To Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu
The Income Tax has seized over Rs 300 crore in cash from several premises of a business group linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress after raids on Congress MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's house | ANI

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the opposition over the seizure of a large amount of cash from premises linked to a Congress MP, saying it is now clear that their "propaganda" about probe agencies being misused was driven by the fear that their corruption will be exposed.

In a statement, the senior BJP leader questioned the "silence" of INDIA bloc leaders, saying he can understand why the Congress is keeping mum but wondered why parties like the TMC, DMK, JD(U) and the RJD were doing the same.

Rs 300 crore seized

The Congress has distanced itself from him, claiming that the party has nothing to do with his business, even as the BJP has latched onto the issue to press ahead with its charge of corruption against opposition parties.

Highest amount of money seized from a parliamentarian

Shah said this must be the highest amount of money seized from a parliamentarian since independence.

"It can be now understood as to why the allegation against the Modi government that it is misusing investigation agencies was made.

"It was because of the fear that their corruption will be exposed," he charged, Their own action, he said targeting the opposition parties, is an answer to the "propaganda" against investigation agencies.

Shah hits out at Congress

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, should answer, he said.

Shah said the BJP will take the issue to the masses, noting that its government has been working against corruption since coming to power in 2014.

Who Is Dhiraj Sahu? Congress Leader & Rajya Sabha MP From Whose Office ₹200 Crore Cash Was Seized...
