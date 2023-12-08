Who Is Dhiraj Sahu? Congress Leader & Rajya Sabha MP From Whose Office ₹200 Crore Cash Was Seized By Income Tax Sleuths (Watch Video)

Dhiraj Sahu | Twitter

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residences of Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu, who is also Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. During these operations, authorities reportedly recovered Rs 200 crore in cash.

I-T raids at premises of Congress MP

A significant amount of cash was recovered at Boudh Distillery Private Limited (BDPL) located in Odisha. The premises were equipped with multiple cash-counting machines for processing the recovered notes.

This is not the bank’s strong room; it’s Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu’s office, from where Rs 200 Crore cash was recovered during an Income Tax Department raid. While counting the money, two counting machines broke down, and 157 bags were used to transfer the cash into trucks. pic.twitter.com/MSRZk3Ebpc — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 8, 2023

Simultaneously, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at numerous locations connected to Sahu in Ranchi, Lohardaga, and Odisha, along with ongoing operations in various places in West Bengal.

The investigation revealed the existence of several companies associated with relatives of Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha. Among these companies are Baldev Sahu Infra Private Limited, Kwality Bottlers Private Limited, and Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Private Limited. Kwality Bottlers Private Limited is responsible for bottling foreign liquor, marketed by Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Private Limited. Dhiraj Sahu serves as a director in some of these entities.

The Income Tax Department confiscated 157 bags containing alleged black money from Sahu, which were deposited in a bank that subsequently collapsed. These bags, filled with cash, were brought in due to a shortage of suitcases. Following this, both the suitcases and bags were loaded onto a truck and transported to the State Bank of India.

Who is Dhiraj Prasad Sahu?

Dhiraj Sahu, a Congress leader and businessman, represents Jharkhand as an elected Rajya Sabha MP. He has been elected for his third consecutive term as a Rajya Sabha MP. Hailing from Lohardaga in Jharkhand, Sahu's political journey began in 1977 when he first stepped into the realm as a student leader.

He hails from an industrialist family, with his brother Shiv Prasad Sahu also holding a past MP position. The Sahu family has long-standing ties with the Congress party since India's independence. He faced imprisonment during the 1978 Jail Bharo movement. Sahu was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2009, marking the span of his political career over several decades.

2018 Rajya Sabha Battle with BJP

Dhiraj came into prominence in 2020 following the Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition associated with his election. During the Rajya Sabha elections in 2018, BJP candidate Pradeep Sonthalia stood against Dhiraj Sahu.