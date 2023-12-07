Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Announces Rallies Across State Till February

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Photo credits: PTI

Chandigarh: In a run-up to the 2024 parliamentary and state assembly elections, former two-time Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday announced a massive outreach programme by holding over a dozen rallies across the state in the next about two months.

Addressing newspersons here along with state Congress state president Udai Bhan, Hooda said that that the Congress party would hold a Kisan, Majdoor Jan Aakrosh rally in Sirsa on December 24 another state level rally in Safidon, the next day and in Ladwa on December 31.

Rallies to be held across state

Stating that district workers conferences would be held in Karnal, Nuh, Faridabad, Narnaul and Gurugram in the first week of 2024, he held that while a state level rally would be held in Baroda on January 7, a district workers conference will would held in Dadri on January 9, the state level rallies would be held in Mulana, Badli, Tigaon, Kalayat, Hodal till the February 11. While a state level backward conference would be held in Hisar on February 17, a Jan Aakrosh rally would be held in Mahendragarh on February 18 and Sant Ravidas Jayanti programme in Jhajjar on February 24.

Hooda slams BJP over yatra

Coming down heavily on the BJP’s ``viksit bharat sankalp yatra’’, Hooda alleged that the government machinery was being misused for publicity and propaganda for which the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) were using school children and government employees for their political agenda.

Girls are not safe under BJP-JJP rule: Hooda

Lambasting the state government, Hooda referred to the data released by NCRB for 2022 alleging that girls were not safe under BJP-JJP rule. “Within just one year, 16,743 cases of crimes against women have been reported, this is 46 cases every day. In one year, 1,787 cases of rape were reported, or 5 cases a day. 2640 children went missing from the state, of which 1124 were boys and 1516 were girls,” he said.

Hooda went on to allege that deaths due to poisonous liquor were not stopping in the state as within the past three years, deaths due to spurious liquor had been reported from Sonepat, Panipat, Ambala and Yamunanagar and the government had done nothing to check it protecting the guilty behind crime.