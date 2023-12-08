Telangana: Congress Supporters Deface KCR's Name At Telangana CM's Official Residence; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab

Congress supporters in Telangana smeared mud on the plaque with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR's) name inscribed at Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister's official residence and workplace. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Controversy erupted as the inauguration board with the name of former CM #KCR was smudged at once highly secured ‘Pragathi Bhawan’. The #RevanthReddy lead #Congress govt has renamed it as ‘Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan’. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/ZckI4EjgoK — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 8, 2023

Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh, reacting to the incident, told people to not engage in such things. "Wrong. Please don't do such things in democracy". Despite the plea for calm, strong reactions from both supporters and critics continue to flood social media platforms.

In the video, a man can be seen defacing the plaque, triggering outrage on social media. While some express disapproval of such acts, others argue that it reflects the heightened political tensions in the region.

Revanth Reddy, the new chief minister of Telangana, had changed the name of Pragathi Bhavan to Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in a bid to address public grievances. The move attracted a significant crowd to Praja Bhavan, where individuals had the opportunity to voice their concerns. Reddy was seen interacting with the public.