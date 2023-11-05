VIDEO: Alert CISF Jawan Gives Timely CPR, Saves Life Of Elderly Man Who Fell Unconscious At Delhi Metro Station

Alert CISF Jawan Gives Timely CPR, Saves Life Of Elderly Man Who Fell Unconscious At Delhi Metro Station | Twitter

New Delhi: In a heroic act, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan saved the life of an elderly passenger who fell unconscious at the Nangloi Metro Station in Delhi. The incident occurred on Saturday (November 4) at the metro station where a 58-year-old man suddenly fell to the ground and the alert CISF jawan immediately rushed to the person and performed a timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on the person. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The person falls unconscious at the crowded metro station

It can be seen in the video that the person falls unconscious at the crowded metro station while he was going for a physical check at the entry point of Nangloi Metro Station. The CISF jawan who was deployed at the Metro Station quickly noticed the man who fell on the ground. The CISF rushed to the man and performed the CPR. The CISF constable has been identified as Uttam Kumar.

Uttam Kumar performed CPR on the elderly man

Uttam Kumar performed CPR on the elderly man after which the man gained consciousness. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the CISF constable is gaining praise from internet users for his heroic act. The trained CISF and CRPF officials have saved the lives of many commuters who suffered from cardiac arrest by giving them timely CPR at the station.

Heart attack cases are also rising among the youths and kids

The incidents of people falling unconscious have risen after the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that people who have suffered from COVID-19 should avoid hard labour and has also advised them to refrain from performing strenuous exercise. Heart attack cases are also rising among the youths and kids. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl suffered cardiac arrest while entering the examination hall in Gujarat.

