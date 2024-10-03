 VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies Due To Heart Attack Following 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Gets Fake Call Claiming Daughter Caught In Sex Racket
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Agra Teacher Dies Due To Heart Attack Following 'Digital Arrest' Scam. | X

Agra: In a tragic incident, a female teacher died due to heart attack after falling victim to 'digital arrest' scam in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The woman suffered sudden heart attack and lost her life after cyber criminals informed her that her daughter is a part of a sex racket and has been caught in a police raid. The woman could not bear the news and suffered heart attack and died. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside in her house and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Malti Verma who is a resident of Subhash Nagar and was a teacher at the Government Girls Junior High School in Achhnera. The incident occurred on Monday (September 30) when the female teacher received a phone call from an unknown number claiming that her daughter has been caught in a sex racket and no action has been taken or a case has been registered so far.

He also said that he has called the woman to give her a chance to prevent her reputation from being ruined and also let her stop her images from going viral on social media. The person also demanded a sum of Rs one lakh as a bribe and forwarded a number on which the amount was to be transferred. The woman got panicked as the number from which the call was made had a profile pic of a police officer.

The woman immediately called her son and asked her to transfer the amount of Rs one lakh to the given number. Her son identified the that the number was from Pakistan and asked his mother the reason behind transferring the amount to a Pakistani number. The mother narrated the entire incident to her son, after which he went to inquire about the authenticity of the call.

The woman became extremely anxious and terrified after receiving the call about her daughter being involved in a sex racket. The woman's health deteriorated as she reached home which led to a heart attack and the death of the female teacher. The video which went viral on social media, shows several people coming running to her house and carrying the woman to the hospital after she suffered the heart attack.

The female teacher's son kept telling her mother that the number was fake and that his sister has not been caught in a sex racket, the woman was not in a state to believe him. She got worried about her daughter and suffered a sudden heart attack at her home. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead by the authorities.

article-image

What Is Digital Arrest?

Digital arrest is when someone is tricked into feeling scared or panicked, and then they are forced to pay money because they believe something bad will happen to them. This is done to make the person a victim of cybercrime.

