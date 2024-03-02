VIDEO: AAP's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate Somnath Bharti Allegedly Thrashed By Party Workers In Delhi's Rajendra Nagar | Twitter

Delhi: A video has hit the internet in which it is being claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidate from New Delhi Somnath Bharti is being thrashed by his own party workers in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. Aam Aadmi Party announced the candidature of Somnath Bharti when it made public the list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Haryana and Delhi.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the leader is being surrounded by a mob in Rajendra Nagar and thrashed by them.

"Kejriwal haaye haaye"

It is being claimed in the viral video that the mob which has surrounded the Aam Aadmi Party leader are AAP workers and they can be heard shouting slogans against AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They are shouting "Kejriwal haaye haaye" in the viral video. There are also reports that the leader is accused of assaulting his wife and is beaten by his own karyakartas. The MLA was attacked by the mob in the presence of his security.

Somnath Bharti is currently the AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar in Delhi. The security and other members of the party rescued the leader from the crowd and took him to a safer place. Earlier, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti faced an ink attack in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli in 2021. He went to Uttar Pradesh to visit and inspect the condition of Government schools in the state.

AAP announced the list of candidates in Haryana and Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. AAP fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party has given the tickets to Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

Atishi's face blackened on signboard

Earlier, a video also made rounds on social media in which the residents of Mathura Road were seen blackening the face of Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on a signboard in the area. It can be seen in the video that a few women blacken the face of Atishi which was printed in a signboard after climbing on a ladder. After blackening the face, they were also seen beating the poster with bamboos and sticks in the video.

AAP ki Atishi ka muh kala 😁 pic.twitter.com/MAVL8PRqlA — Avi🍁 (@avitrends) March 2, 2024

It is being claimed that the people in the area were facing the issue of water logging and they were raising slogans against the AAP leader. They were shouting, "Atishi haaye haaye." The residents also showed the area where water logging is seen outside their houses and they have to dodge the water to move out of their houses.