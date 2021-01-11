AAP MLA Somnath Bharti faces ink attack in UP's Rae Bareli, detained and sent to judicial custody over objectionable remarks

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks last week. According to the latest updates, he has now been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

The next hearing on his bail plea is scheduled for January 13.

There have been two FIRs registered against him in the past 24 hours, in Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively.

Somnath Bharti was arrested by the Amethi Police for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said, following remarks allegedly referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals.

Minutes earlier, a youth hurled ink at the Delhi MLA when he was emerging out of a guest house.