Video: AAP's Jailed Leader Sanjay Singh Escorted By Police To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and MP, Sanjay Singh, nominated by the party for the Upper House of Parliament for the second time, arrived at Civil Lines in Delhi to submit his nomination on Monday. Despite being presently held in Tihar Jail due to a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, Singh arrived to file his nomination papers in a police van. Accompanied by heavy police presence, he was escorted to complete the nomination process, with his supporters lining up on the sidelines and chanting slogans in his support.

आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह दूसरी बार राज्यसभा के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए सिविल लाइंस के नामांकन केंद्र में पहुंचे



संजय सिंह इस समय जेल में है इसलिए पुलिस नीले रंग की वैन में लेकर आई है pic.twitter.com/IeFTHC9Cgx — Sharad Sharma (@sharadsharma1) January 8, 2024

Singh files nomination in person after court permission

On Sunday, a Delhi court granted permission to Sanjay Singh to personally meet the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha election regarding the submission of his nomination papers. Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had previously authorized Singh to sign specific documents pertaining to his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, issued the directive in response to an application filed by the politician.

The judge instructed Tihar jail authorities to present Singh before the returning officer on January 8 and 10 "to enable him to submit his nomination papers in connection with the said election and also for scrutiny thereof".

"The accused shall be permitted to remain there till the above process of nomination and scrutiny of the documents is completed," stated the order issued on January 6.

The politician had submitted that his current term as a Member of Rajya Sabha concludes on January 27, 2024, and the returning officer issued a notice for the election to the seat on January 2.

Singh, Gupta, Maliwal nominated to Rajya Sabha by AAP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta are poised to secure a second term in the Rajya Sabha, as their nominations for the upcoming elections were endorsed by AAP on Friday. Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has been selected to succeed Sushil Kumar Gupta.

The resolution was made during a session of the Political Affairs Committee of the party, presided over by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The committee approved the re-nomination of Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta. In light of Sushil Gupta expressing the desire to shift attention to electoral politics in Haryana, Swati Maliwal was chosen as his successor.